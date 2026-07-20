New Fuel Prices: Petrol cut to Rs316.15, Diesel rises to Rs354.35

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced a revision in fuel prices, bringing slight relief for petrol consumers while increasing the price of high-speed diesel (HSD).

According to the latest notification, the price of petrol (Super) has been reduced by PKR 0.35 per litre, while High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been increased by PKR 5.71 per litre.

New Petrol, Diesel Prices

Petrol (Super): PKR 316.15 per litre

High-Speed Diesel (HSD): PKR 354.35 per litre

The small reduction in petrol prices is expected to provide minimal relief to private vehicle owners. However, the sharp increase in diesel prices is likely to have a broader economic impact, as diesel is widely used in the transportation, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

Economists believe the rise in diesel prices could increase transportation costs, which may eventually affect the prices of essential goods and services across the country. The revised fuel prices are effective immediately and will remain in force until the next government price review.