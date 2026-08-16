Noor Bukhari opens up about remarrying Awn Chaudhry

Former Pakistani actor Noor Bukhari has spoken about her decision to remarry her husband, Awn Chaudhry, after the couple had previously divorced.

In a recent interview, Noor said neither of them had initially considered getting married again, but she believed the decision was part of Allah’s plan.

“We never thought we would get married again, but everything happens according to Allah’s will. When I left everything and turned towards Allah, perhaps He put the idea in his heart,” she said.

Noor added that both she and Awn were happy with their decision to remarry.

Laughing, she said their love perhaps had never completely disappeared, which was why they eventually reunited.

The former actor described their reunion as nothing short of a miracle, saying it was remarkable that they had remarried after a divorce and were now living happily without any conflicts.

She also praised Awn, describing him as a kind-hearted and good person. Noor said her children loved him and that she had never found anyone like her father, but Allah had blessed her with a husband who had similar qualities.

Noor said Awn was a kind-hearted and wonderful person and prayed that Allah would protect their relationship from the evil eye.

Noor Bukhari and Awn Chaudhry were previously married but later divorced. Following their separation, Noor entered into two more marriages, both of which also ended in divorce.

She later married Awn Chaudhry for the fourth time.