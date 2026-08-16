Maira Khan breaks internet with Bold Look during European Getaway

Pakistani actress and model Maira Khan is back in the spotlight, and this time it is her glamorous European getaway and bold fashion choices that have social media talking.

Once a familiar face on Pakistani TV, Maira stepped away from the drama scene and now appears to be embracing a more travel-focused lifestyle. Her latest social media posts offer a glimpse into her vacation mood, with a series of striking outfits that range from beachside chic to high-fashion glamour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mairaa khaan (@mairakhanofficial)

One of the most eye-catching looks came from Ibiza, where she channelled party-night energy in a sheer cyan-blue cropped poncho layered over a dark top and paired with a colourful sequined mini skirt. Platform sandals, oversized aviator sunglasses and a statement clutch completed the vibrant ensemble as she posed with confidence.

She also posed in relaxed yacht glamour, wearing an off-white crochet midi dress featuring open-knit detailing and a lace-up back. A wide-brimmed straw hat and oversized tinted sunglasses added a classic holiday touch as she posed against a dramatic coastal backdrop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mairaa khaan (@mairakhanofficial)

For an evening outing, she opted for completely different mood, slaying in sleek all-black combination of sleeveless top, wide-legged trousers and pointed patent heels. Her understated restaurant pose gave the look a sophisticated and polished finish.

Together, the pictures show Maira’s increasingly experimental fashion persona, moving effortlessly between vibrant partywear, relaxed coastal looks, dramatic couture-inspired styling and classic evening fashion.

Her latest posts have also prompted discussion among social media users, with some praising her confidence and styling while others have questioned her choice of revealing and Western-inspired outfits.

Maira built decent portfolio over the years, appearing in projects including Riwaaj, Kisey Awaaz Doon, Cousins, Jalan, Cheekh and Bewafa. She also gained renewed attention through Tamasha.