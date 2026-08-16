Seven more Militants Killed as Security Forces target Terror Hideouts in Kharan

Seven terrorists were killed after security forces launched intelligence-based operation in Kharan district of Balochistan, crushing terrorist network operating in the mountainous area.

The operation was conducted in the Lajay area of Kharan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3 after security forces received intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

Forces moved against the reported hideouts and killed seven terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, while several others were also injured during the operation.

The operation resulted in recovery of cache of weapons and military equipment. Security forces recovered modern weapons, a large quantity of ammunition, two vehicles and a motorcycle from the terrorists’ hideouts. The hideouts used by the terrorists were subsequently completely destroyed, security sources said.

According to security sources, the eliminated terrorists were allegedly involved in criminal and terrorist activities in Kharan and Lajay, including robbery, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killings. The group was also allegedly planning suicide attacks, according to security sources.

The latest operation comes as security forces continue intelligence-based actions across Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, targeting terrorist networks and their infrastructure.

Security sources reiterated that the operation against terrorists would continue and that the pursuit would not stop until the last terrorist is eliminated.

They said all necessary measures would be taken to bring those involved in terrorism to their logical end, signalling continued pressure on militant networks operating in the region.