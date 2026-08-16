Qatar breaks silence after Iran accuses Doha of capturing 3 Fighter Jet Pilots

Qatar strongly rejected Iran’s claim that three Iranian fighter pilots are being held in Qatari custody, triggering a fresh diplomatic controversy months after two Iranian Su-24 fighter jets were shot down.

The dispute quickly drawn attention because Iran says the three pilots survived the incident and were captured by Qatari forces, while Doha says it has recovered the remains of only one pilot and has no Iranian pilots in detention.

The conflicting accounts have added another layer of tension between Iran and Qatar, two countries that have previously maintained important diplomatic channels.

The latest controversy began after Brigadier General Mohammad Bagherzadeh, head of Iran’s Missing Persons Search Committee, raised the issue with the International Committee of the Red Cross. In a letter to ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric, Bagherzadeh claimed that three Iranian pilots disappeared after two Su-24 aircraft were brought down during a military mission in Qatar.

Tehran identified the missing pilots as Javad Salehi, Abdolmajid Dashtian and Imran Bahroushian. Iranina says the pilots ejected from their aircraft after the jets came under attack and were subsequently taken into custody by Qatari forces. Officials has also alleged that the pilots’ families have not been allowed to establish contact with them.

Doha has rejected the allegation outright. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said two Iranian military aircraft entered Qatari airspace in March. According to Qatar, its authorities tried repeatedly to contact the pilots and determine their flight path. When those attempts failed, Qatar says it took action to defend its airspace and sovereignty.

Both aircraft were subsequently shot down. Qatari search-and-rescue teams then launched an operation to locate the pilots. Doha says the remains of only one pilot have been found so far.

This is now the biggest unanswered question in the dispute. Iran maintains that three pilots survived and were captured. The two sides therefore continue to present fundamentally different versions of what happened after the aircraft were shot down.

The controversy dates back to March 2, 2026, when the two Iranian Su-24s were involved in the incident over Qatar. The confrontation took place during a much wider regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Iran has maintained that its aircraft were carrying out a military operation against a US facility in Qatar.

Qatar, meanwhile, says the aircraft violated its airspace and posed a threat to its national security. The incident has remained a sensitive issue because Qatar hosts important US military assets while also maintaining diplomatic links with Tehran.

Qatar maintained close communication with Iran and has often acted as a bridge between Iran and the United States. However, the relationship came under serious strain after Iranian attacks involving Qatar during the wider regional conflict. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani described Iran’s attack as a betrayal, reflecting the anger in Doha.