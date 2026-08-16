Sixth monsoon spell: Heavy rain forecast across Punjab until August 21

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for the sixth spell of monsoon rains, forecasting rainfall across most districts of the province from the night of August 16 to August 21.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Attock, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad.

Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Noorpur Thal are also likely to receive rainfall.

Rain is expected in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on August 20 and 21.

The PDMA spokesperson warned that heavy rainfall between August 17 and 20 could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Lahore.

There is also a risk of landslides in Murree, Galiyat and other mountainous areas, while flash flooding is possible in rainwater drains.

PDMA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain on high alert.

Following the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, alerts have also been issued to district administrations. Authorities in major cities have been asked to remain prepared for possible urban flooding caused by monsoon rains.

The PDMA chief said alerts had also been issued to the health, irrigation, communications and works, local government and livestock departments.

Citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures during severe weather and avoid staying in dilapidated or mud-built houses, as such structures have caused fatalities during previous monsoon seasons.

Residents have also been urged to remain in safe places during storms, avoid unnecessary travel and seek shelter to protect themselves from lightning.

Saif Anwar Jappa particularly urged parents to keep children safe and prevent them from going near floodwater, electricity wires and power poles in low-lying areas.

People have also been advised not to remain in open areas during thunderstorms and severe weather.

In case of an emergency, citizens can contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.