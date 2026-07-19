Latest Petrol, Diesel Taxes in Pakistan amid Daily Fuel Price Revision

ISLAMABAD – Every visit to a petrol pump is about more than just keeping vehicles on the road; it’s about facing more and more charges as Petrol prices in Pakistan jumped again, and daily revisions sparked uncertainty on what’s coming.

Fresh data shows that the government is collecting Rs125.73 on every litre of petrol and Rs112.65 on every litre of high-speed diesel through petroleum levy, taxes and various margins, raising fresh questions about how much of the pump price actually pays for fuel.

The base cost of petrol is Rs191.42 per litre, but motorists are paying Rs315.15 per litre at the pump.

The difference comes from a long list of charges, including:

80.00 Petroleum Levy

5.00 Climate Support Levy

18.16 Customs Duty

6.95 Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM)

7.87 Oil Marketing Companies’ Margin

8.64 Dealers’ Margin

High-speed diesel tells a similar story. While its base cost stands at Rs. 241.70 per litre, consumers are paying Rs. 354.35 per litre, with Rs. 112.65 added through levies, taxes and margins before it reaches the fuel tank.

For motorists, it appears the fuel itself is only part of the bill. Every litre purchased also comes bundled with a collection of government levies, duties and industry margins—making the receipt feel less like a fuel purchase and more like a contribution to multiple revenue streams.

The disclosures come as fuel prices continue to dominate public debate, with expensive petroleum products feeding into higher transport costs, pricier essential goods and persistent inflation. For consumers already stretched by rising living costs, the numbers offer a stark reminder that at the petrol station, it’s not just the tank that’s getting filled.