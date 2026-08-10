Punjab makes digital receipts mandatory at restaurants, marriages halls

LAHORE – The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has imposed a province-wide ban on handwritten receipts at restaurants, marriage halls and other businesses as part of measures to prevent large-scale tax evasion.

The PRA has issued a notification making the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS) mandatory for hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and marriage halls across Punjab.

Under the notification, businesses that fail to issue receipts through EIMS may be fined between Rs400,000 and Rs1 million. Businesses that repeatedly violate the regulations may also be sealed for up to one month.

The PRA has also warned of strict legal action against those who interfere with official duties, manipulate sales records or fail to provide the required records to authorities.

The notification further prohibits businesses from issuing kitchen order slips, unpaid bills or similar documents as customer receipts. Instead, establishments must issue receipts displaying the business name, address, receipt number and the PRA’s QR code.

The notifications were issued by commissioners across the province on the directions of PRA Chairman Muazzam Iqbal Sapra.

According to PRA officials, enforcement officers will take immediate action against businesses found violating the regulations.