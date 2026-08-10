Man arrested for raping animals, children to produce videos for sale

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a suspect allegedly involved in sexually abusing children and animals and producing videos of the abuse for sale, an official said.

An NCCIA official told a media outlet that the suspect was arrested after the agency received a lead from a United Nations-affiliated department working to combat online child sexual abuse material.

The official said the suspect allegedly recorded the abuse and sold the videos to intermediaries, who subsequently distributed them through the dark web. He reportedly received around Rs80,000 for each video.

The official further alleged that the suspect had himself been sexually abused as a child in 2009 and later developed abusive behavior. He allegedly began targeting children and animals and recorded the acts to produce and sell videos.

According to the official, the suspect had allegedly travelled to Rawalpindi, Lahore, Kasur and other cities. During the investigation, authorities also identified a network based in Rawalpindi that allegedly came into contact with the suspect through Facebook and purchased the videos for further distribution.

The NCCIA official said raids were being conducted to trace and arrest other individuals allegedly involved in the network.