Electricity bills likely to increase from September as key relief ends this month

KARACHI – The electricity relief currently benefiting consumers across Pakistan, including Karachi, is set to end this month, raising the possibility of higher electricity bills from September 2026.

Reports said consumers have been receiving a quarterly adjustment relief of Rs1.99 per unit since June 2026. The relief is scheduled to complete its term in August and has provided consumers with a total benefit of more than Rs67.17 billion.

Following the expiry of the relief, the quarterly adjustment for the period from April to June 2026 may be implemented from next month. This could result in an increase in electricity rates for consumers.

Electricity distribution companies have submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), proposing an additional financial burden of more than Rs23 billion on consumers.

The proposed increase is estimated at around Rs1 per unit. However, the final decision will be made by NEPRA.

If approved, consumers could face higher electricity costs from September following the end of the existing relief.