President Zardari approves summaries for appointment of high court judges

ISLAMABAD – The issue surrounding the appointment and confirmation of judges in several high courts has been resolved after President Asif Ali Zardari signed all pending summaries related to the judicial appointments.

The president approved the appointment of 10 additional judges to the Lahore High Court, three additional judges to the Sindh High Court, and an extension for one additional judge of the Sindh High Court.

He also approved the appointment of three additional judges to the Islamabad High Court, the confirmation of four additional judges of the Peshawar High Court, and the appointment of three additional judges to the Balochistan High Court. A summary seeking the confirmation of one additional judge of the Lahore High Court was also approved.

The president further signed a summary to bring the salaries, allowances and pensions of Supreme Court judges in line with those of judges of the Federal Constitutional Court. He also approved an amendment to the High Court Leave, Pension and Privileges Order, 1997.

Separately, the appointment of Haroon Akhtar as Prime Minister’s Adviser on Industries and Production was approved.

Prime Minister’s Adviser Dr Syed Tauqeer Shah and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reportedly played a special role in helping resolve the issue concerning the judicial appointment summaries.

The Judicial Commission had recommended the appointment of 19 additional judges during its meetings held on July 20 and 21. The two meetings also included recommendations for the confirmation of five additional judges and an extension for one judge.

A petition had been filed before the Islamabad High Court challenging the delay in signing the judicial appointment summaries. The court had sought responses from the federal government and the Ministry of Law on the matter.

With the president now approving the summaries, the issue concerning the judicial nominations is expected to be resolved, potentially rendering the Islamabad High Court proceedings ineffective.

The newly appointed and confirmed judges are expected to take their oaths at ceremonies to be held soon.