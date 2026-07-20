Relief for Umrah Pilgrims as Saudi Arabia unveils 1-Year Multiple-Entry Visa

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia introduced a one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa, allowing pilgrims to visit the Kingdom several times on a single visa.

The new visa enables eligible travellers to make multiple trips to Saudi Arabia within a 365-day period from the date of issuance, eliminating the need to apply for a new visa for every visit.

Under the policy, visa holders will be permitted to stay in the Kingdom for a cumulative period of up to 90 days during the visa’s one-year validity, providing greater flexibility for worshippers wishing to perform Umrah or spend extended periods in the country.

Saudi authorities, however, clarified that the multiple-entry Umrah visa cannot be used to enter the Kingdom during the annual Hajj season, as separate arrangements and visa regulations will continue to apply for Hajj pilgrims.

The move is expected to simplify travel for international pilgrims, reduce the frequency of visa applications and support Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to improve religious tourism and enhance services for visitors to the Two Holy Mosques.

The visa remains valid for 365 days from the date of issuance and permits multiple entries, with holders allowed to stay in the Kingdom for a combined total of up to 90 days during the visa’s validity.

Applications will be processed through the Kingdom’s official Nusuk platform. However, Saudi authorities have clarified that the visa cannot be used during the Hajj season, and pilgrims intending to perform Hajj must obtain the designated Hajj visa.