Gold Rates in Pakistan today (21 July 2026), Per Tola Gold Prices

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.24Lac on Tuesday amid latest gains in bullion market.

The price of 24K gold jumped by Rs300 in previous session to settle at Rs424,536. The price of 10 grams also registered a notable increase of Rs258, reaching Rs363,971.

Unit New Price Gold Per tola Rs424,536 Gold 10 grams Rs363,971 Gold Per ounce $4,021 Silver Per tola Rs6,177

The latest surge comes just a day after the local gold market witnessed a significant correction. On Friday, the price of one tola had fallen by Rs3,600, closing at Rs421,836 before staging a strong recovery.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs389,125 Rs371,437 Rs318,375 Per 1 Gram Rs33,362 Rs31,845 Rs27,296 Per 10 Gram Rs333,620 Rs318,456 Rs272,962 Per Ounce Rs945,573.75 Rs902,593 Rs773,651

The upward momentum was driven by international market trends, where gold gained $3 per ounce to reach $4,021 per ounce, including a premium of $20. The rise in global bullion prices provided fresh support to the domestic market, resulting in higher rates across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher, with the price of one tola increasing by Rs107 to settle at Rs6,177, reflecting the broader strength in precious metals.

Market analysts say local gold prices are likely to remain closely tied to movements in the international market, with global economic developments and investor sentiment continuing to influence bullion trends.