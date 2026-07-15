Pakistan enforces new Umrah rules to improve transparency, protect pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has enforced new rules for Umrah arrangements under the Hajj and Umrah Act 2024, aimed at improving transparency, strengthening oversight, and safeguarding the rights of pilgrims.

Under the new regulations, Umrah operations will fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, while an Umrah Policy Committee will also be established. The new Umrah policy will come into effect after receiving approval from the federal cabinet.

The government has made it mandatory that only Umrah companies verified by the Ministry of Religious Affairs will be authorised to provide services to pilgrims. Licensed operators have also been directed to promptly verify their Nusuk agreements.

The ministry will publish a list of authorised Umrah operators on its official website and has advised pilgrims to book their Umrah packages only through registered and verified companies.

The ministry warned that pilgrims who book through unregistered companies will do so at their own risk, adding that complaints will only be entertained against verified Umrah operators.

Under the new rules, payments for Umrah packages must be made through banking channels, and pilgrims have been advised to retain all relevant documents.

Officials said the new measures are expected to improve Umrah operations, curb fraud, and ensure safer and better services for pilgrims.