Kohat Board Matric 2026 Toppers, Position Holders

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Kohat officially announced SSC Annual-I Examination 2026 results, revealing overall 46.66% pass percentage in Class 10 while Cadet College Kohat dominated the Science group and Maryam Sadiq secured the top position in the Arts group.

Over 51,000 students appeared in Class 10 examinations across the Science and General groups, of whom 23,859 successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 46.66%.

Cadet College Kohat claimed all three top positions in the Science group, highlighting its continued academic excellence. Muhaiman Siraj, son of Muhammad Siraj (Roll No. 116755), secured the overall first position with an impressive 1,165 marks and an A-1 grade.

The second position was secured by Ahmad Zeb Khan, son of Dr. Aurangzeb Khan (Roll No. 116820), who obtained 1,164 marks with an A-1 grade. Hanzalah Salman Wazir, son of Nauman Wazir (Roll No. 116746), finished third with 1,154 marks, also earning an A-1 grade.

Arts group

Female students delivered an outstanding performance in the Arts group by securing all top three positions. Maryam Sadiq, daughter of Muhammad Sadiq (Roll No. 127869) from Government High School Mianji Khel, Hangu, topped the Arts group with 1,091 marks and an A-1 grade.

Habiba, daughter of Sami Ullah (Roll No. 122385) of GGHS Muhammad Hussain Mela TSD Darra Kohat, secured second position with 1,060 marks.

Sadaf, daughter of Abdul Wahab (Roll No. 122351) from the same institution, claimed third position by scoring 1,044 marks, also with an A-1 grade.

Science group records 46.61% pass rate

The Science group remained the largest category, with 46,812 candidates appearing in the examination. A total of 21,820 students qualified, resulting in a 46.61% pass percentage.

Among different categories, Regular Girls posted the strongest performance with a 67.98% pass rate after 7,836 out of 11,527 candidates passed.

Private Girls also performed exceptionally, recording a 67.70% success rate with 283 students passing out of 418.

Among boys, Private Boys achieved a 52.43% pass percentage as 2,963 of 5,651 candidates qualified, while Regular Boys recorded a 36.75% pass rate with 10,738 successful candidates out of 29,216.

The Science group grade distribution showed:

A-1: 3,474 students

A: 6,237 students

B: 7,331 students

C: 4,190 students

D: 587 students

E: 1 student

General group posts 47.13% success rate

In the General Group, 4,326 students appeared in the examinations, while 2,039 passed, producing an overall 47.13% pass percentage.

Regular Girls led the category with a 56.82% success rate after 1,112 out of 1,957 students passed.

Private Girls achieved a 55.82% pass percentage with 326 successful candidates out of 584.

Private Boys recorded a 36.03% pass rate as 583 out of 1,618 candidates qualified, whereas Regular Boys posted a 10.78% pass percentage, with only 18 out of 167 students passing.

The General Group grade distribution included:

A-1: 102 students

A: 479 students

B: 883 students

C: 490 students

D: 83 students

E: 2 students

More than 10,000 students secure A and A-1 grades

Across both Science and General groups, the combined Class 10 grade distribution reflected strong academic performances.

Out of 51,138 candidates, the board awarded:

A-1: 3,576 students

A: 6,716 students

B: 8,214 students

C: 4,680 students

D: 670 students

E: 3 students

Overall, 10,292 students secured either an A-1 or A grade in the Class 10 examinations.

Overall board pass rate stands at 39.01%

BISE Kohat also released cumulative statistics for both SSC Part-I (Class 9) and SSC Part-II (Class 10).

A total of 97,074 students appeared in the SSC Annual-I Examination 2026, with 37,878 successfully passing, resulting in an overall board pass percentage of 39.01%.

According to the board:

Class 9: 45,936 appeared, 14,019 passed (30.52%)

Class 10: 51,138 appeared, 23,859 passed (46.66%)

The results indicate that Class 10 students significantly outperformed Class 9 candidates, with a pass percentage more than 16 percentage points higher, while girls once again delivered the strongest performance across both Science and General groups.