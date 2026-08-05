Swat Board Class 10 Matric Toppers, Position Holders 2026

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat declared results of SSC Annual-I (Matric) Examination 2026, with 36,639 students passing out of 46,484 candidates, taking the overall pass percentage to 78.82%.

Swat Board Matric Position Holders

Science Group maintained a strong performance, while the Humanities Group recorded comparatively lower results. Science Group saw 42,149 students appear in the examination, with 34,421 qualifying. Among regular candidates, 27,510 boys appeared and 21,825 passed, resulting in a 79.33% pass rate. Regular girls outperformed boys, with 11,521 successful candidates out of 12,969, taking their pass percentage to 88.83%. Private boys recorded a 62.28% pass rate, while private girls achieved 76.76%.

Overall Result

Group Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Science 42,149 34,421 81.67% Humanities 4,335 2,218 51.16% Grand Total 46,484 36,639 78.82%

In Humanities Group, 4,335 candidates appeared, of whom 2,218 passed, resulting in a 51.16% pass percentage. Regular boys recorded a 52.17% success rate, regular girls 60.96%, private boys 40.84%, and private girls 57.59%.

The overall grade distribution shows that 9,766 students secured A-1 grades, while 11,434 obtained A grades. Another 9,859 candidates earned B grades, 4,850 secured C grades, 729 achieved D grades, and only one candidate fell in the E grade category.

The results indicate that the Science Group continued to dominate the board’s overall performance, with girls registering a higher pass percentage than boys across both Science and Humanities streams.