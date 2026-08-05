BISE Kohat announces matric results 2026: 3 quick ways to check online

KOHAT – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Kohat is scheduled to announce the results of the First Annual Matric Examination 2026 for students of Classes 9 and 10 on Wednesday, August 5.

Position Holders to Be Honoured

To mark the occasion, the board will hold a ceremony at 11:00 am at the Iftikhar Auditorium, Kohat University of Science and Technology. Students securing top positions will be recognised with awards and certificates during the event.

Results to Be Available Online

The complete result will be uploaded to the board’s official website at 2:00 p.m., allowing students to access their marks online.

Ways to Check the Result

Candidates can view their results through multiple options. They may search their result online using their roll number on the board’s official website.

Results can also be obtained via SMS by sending the roll number to 9818.

In addition, the official result gazette will be available on the board’s website for students who wish to check the complete list.

DMC Collection Schedule

The board has announced that regular candidates will receive their Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) from their respective educational institutions on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, private candidates will be able to collect their DMCs from the board’s designated regional camp offices.