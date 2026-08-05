Swat board matric results 2026 today: Where to check online

SWAT – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat is all set to announce the matric results of the First Annual Matric Examination 2026 today, August 5.

The board will publish the complete results on its website at 2:00 am after it revealed the names of the position holders on 11:00 am.

Where to Check the Result

Candidates can view their results through multiple options. They may search their result online using their roll number on the Swat board’s official website.

Results can also be obtained via SMS by sending the roll number to 9818.

In addition, the official result gazette will be available on the board’s website for students who wish to check the complete list.

The Swat board has announced that regular candidates will receive their Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) from their respective educational institutions on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, private candidates will be able to collect their DMCs from the board’s designated regional camp offices.