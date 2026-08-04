Travel Alert: Babusar Highway, KKH closed for all vehicles amid Flooding at Zero Point

ISLAMABAD – Travel to Pakistan’s northern regions came to near standstill as two of key highways were blocked, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded and forcing authorities to suspend traffic on key routes.

It all started when high-intensity flooding hit Thak area on the Babusar Highway, prompting National Highway Authority (NHA) to completely shut road at Zero Point for all types of traffic. With the Babusar route rendered impassable, authorities diverted travelers and tourists to the Karakoram Highway (KKH).

The alternative route also became inaccessible after a cargo truck overturned near Shing Nala, forcing officials to temporarily shut the Karakoram Highway and compounding travel disruptions across the region.

NHA said the closure of both highways has created severe traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles stretching along both routes. To prevent further pressure on the affected area, traffic has also been stopped at the Goner Farm Check Post, and additional vehicles are no longer being allowed to proceed.

Highway Authority said the district administration, rescue teams, and highway maintenance crews equipped with heavy machinery are working at the scene to remove the overturned truck and restore traffic on the Karakoram Highway at the earliest. Authorities are also closely monitoring the flood situation on the Babusar Highway before allowing traffic to resume.

Officials urged motorists, tourists, and transporters to avoid non-essential travel until both highways are declared safe and fully reopened. Travelers have also been advised to obtain the latest traffic and weather updates from the relevant authorities before setting out to avoid getting stranded.

These disruptions effectively choked one of Pakistan’s busiest gateways to the northern tourist destinations, highlighting the growing impact of monsoon-related emergencies on the country’s road network.