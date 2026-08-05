Military leadership reaffirms solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal

RAWALPINDI – Military leadership of Pakistan has reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the resilient and courageous people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and the armed forces of Pakistan expressed it on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, according to ISPR.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan reiterated their steadfast support for the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in International law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The continued illegal occupation of IIOJK by Indian security forces, marked by military siege, rampant human rights violations and attempts to alter the demographic composition of the territory, remains a matter of serious concern. Such actions, coupled with provocative rhetoric and belligerent posturing, serve only to exacerbate regional instability and perpetuate human suffering.

It is explicitly evident that lasting peace and stability in South Asia are intrinsically linked to the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The people and Armed Forces of Pakistan pay solemn tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK and reiterate their enduring commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their just and rightful struggle for freedom.