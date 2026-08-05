Punjab renames ADC (General) as ADC (Municipal Services) in Administrative Overhaul

LAHORE – Punjab government started administrative restructuring across all districts in the region by renaming post titles of Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) to align district administration with management requirements and streamline public service delivery.
An official notification issued by the Services & General Administration Department (Section Services-I) on August 4, 2026 (Notification No. SI.2-2/2026 (B)), issued by order of the Governor of Punjab and signed by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, the administrative nomenclature for key district posts has been updated as follows:
|Sr. No.
|Existing Nomenclature
|New Nomenclature
|1
|ADC (General) /
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)
|ADC (Municipal Services) /
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Municipal Services)
|2
|ADC (F&P) / Additional Deputy Commissioner
(Finance & Planning)
|ADC (Social Services) /
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Social Services)
The governmnet claimed naking this change to bring dedicated focus to local municipal issues, social welfare initiatives, and public service delivery projects at the district level. The government aims to harmonize district administrative affairs with modern administrative demands.
Directions have been issued to all officers to align their duties with their new functional titles to ensure effective oversight and improved performance in municipal and social sectors.
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