Bise Swat Class 9 Results 2026 Gazette Pdf Download

SWAT – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat has announced the results of the Class 9th Secondary School Certificate (Annual-I) Examination 2026.

According to the result statistics, a total of 50,045 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 24,808 students passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 49.57%.

In the Science Group, 45,842 candidates appeared, while 23,771 students passed the examination, with a pass percentage of 51.85%.

Among Science Group candidates, regular boys recorded a pass percentage of 46.07%, with 14,354 students passing out of 31,156 candidates. Regular girls performed better, with 9,414 students passing out of 14,679 candidates, achieving a pass percentage of 64.13%.

In the Humanities Group, 4,203 students appeared in the examination, with 1,037 candidates passing. The overall pass percentage for the group stood at 24.67%.

Among Humanities Group candidates, regular boys recorded an 11.1% pass rate, while private boys achieved 16.55%. Regular girls secured a 36.41% pass percentage, whereas private girls recorded the highest performance in the group with a 49.25% pass rate.