Alert: Babusar Top road closed for traffic due to high-level flooding

ABBOTTABAD – A key road link in northern Pakistan has been closed after floodwaters hit the Babusar Top highway, while traffic on the Karakoram Highway was also disrupted following a truck accident.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) said the Babusar Road has been completely closed to all traffic at Zero Point near Thak due to high-level flooding.

Authorities have advised passengers and tourists to use the Karakoram Highway as an alternative route.

The Karakoram Highway was temporarily blocked near Shing Nala after a goods truck overturned, causing long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. Efforts are underway to remove the damaged truck and restore traffic flow as soon as possible.

The NHA said additional vehicles have been stopped from entering at the Gonar Farm check post to manage the situation.

District administration officials, rescue teams and heavy machinery have been deployed at the affected locations to speed up restoration work.

The NHA has advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel until full road connectivity is restored.