Lahore Rain Update: City receives light showers, more Thunderstorms coming this week

LAHORE – The ongoing monsoon spell brought light rain in parts of Lahore on Wednesday noon, providing relief from heat but causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Harbanspura and adjoining neighborhoods received rain, leaving roads and streets submerged. The accumulated rainwater slowed traffic and created difficulties for commuters, while residents in low-lying areas faced challenges due to standing water.

Lahore Weather Today

According to the latest weather data, Lahore recorded 82 percent humidity, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C.

Met Office forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in Lahore over the next three days. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, indicating that intermittent rain is likely to continue.

PMD said weak monsoon currents are penetrating the upper and eastern parts of the country, while a westerly weather system is also influencing the northwestern regions.

Although hot and humid weather is expected to prevail across most parts of Pakistan, the department has predicted isolated rain, gusty winds and thundershowers in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab.

With more thunderstorms forecast, authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying areas where heavy rainfall could lead to urban flooding, and waterlogging.