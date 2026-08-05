Bise Kohat Class 9 Gazette 2026 Download Pdf

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Kohat officially announced SSC Part 1 (9th Class) First Annual Examination 2026 results, bringing an end to the wait for thousands of students across Kohat Division.

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Alongside the result announcement at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, the board also published the official 9th Class Result Gazette 2026 in searchable PDF format.

BISE Kohat gazette provides a complete record of candidates who appeared in the examination and serves as an alternative way to access results, particularly when the online result portal experiences heavy traffic on announcement day.

Students can search the PDF by entering their roll number to view their subject-wise marks, total marks, grades, and overall result status. The gazette also includes candidates’ names, fathers’ names, roll numbers, details of failed or absent papers, reappear subjects, and cases placed under scrutiny.

BISE Kohat conducts SSC examinations for students from Kohat, Karak, and Hangu, making the gazette an important academic document for schools, parents, and students across the region.

Apart from downloading the PDF gazette, students can check their results through multiple official channels. Candidates may visit the BISE Kohat online result portal and enter their roll number to access their marks. Those preferring mobile services can receive their results by sending BISEKT followed by a space and their roll number to 9818 via SMS.

The PDF also makes it easy for students to locate their results using the search function available in PDF readers. By entering the roll number printed on the admit card, candidates can instantly find their record, while schools can review the overall performance of their students through the complete gazette.

Class 9 result carries significant importance as the marks obtained in SSC Part 1 will be combined with the SSC Part 2 examination to determine each student’s final matriculation aggregate and grade. Education experts advise students to preserve a copy of the gazette for future reference until they complete their Secondary School Certificate.

Students seeking to improve their performance will have the opportunity to appear in improvement examinations in accordance with the board’s regulations. Those who believe their marks require verification may also apply for paper rechecking within the deadline announced by BISE Kohat.