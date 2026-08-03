Rains to Lash Karachi today as Monsoon Rains intensify across Pakistan

KARACHI – Hot and humid weather continues across most districts of Sindh on Monday, while isolated rain and thunderstorms are likely in Sukkur, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Ghotki, Shikarpur, and adjoining areas, according to the latest weather forecast.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is said to reach 31°C, with humidity remaining high at 78%, making conditions feel warmer and more uncomfortable than the actual air temperature. The metropolis is likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning on Monday, with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 31°C. The unsettled weather may bring rainfall, gusty winds, and localized lightning.

Karachi Weather

Weather Details City Karachi Humidity 78% Maximum Temperature 31°C Monday Thunder & Lightning (29–31°C) Tuesday Partly Cloudy (29–31°C) Wednesday Partly Cloudy (29–31°C)

Weather conditions are expected to improve from Tuesday onward, with partly cloudy skies forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to remain steady between 29°C and 31°C, while humid conditions will continue despite the easing of storm activity.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country, while a westerly wave is also affecting the northern regions. The prevailing weather systems are expected to remain active over the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of these systems, rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, and northeastern Balochistan on Monday.

The PMD has also warned that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at times in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and Punjab, raising the possibility of localized flooding and weather-related disruptions in vulnerable areas.

Authorities advised residents, particularly in areas expecting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, to remain updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions during adverse weather conditions.