Punjab on High Alert over Flood Threat as Heavy Rains continue until August 5

LAHORE – Punjab prepares for its fourth monsoon spell of the season. With days of heavy rain forecast until August 5, as authorities sounded flood warning, urging residents to stay alert as rising water levels, urban flooding and landslides threaten several districts.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a high-alert advisory for what it describes as fourth monsoon spell of the season, directing all district administrations and emergency response agencies to remain fully prepared for possible weather-related emergencies.

According to forecast, heavy rainfall is expected to lash Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal. Several districts of southern Punjab are also likely to receive moderate to heavy showers over the coming days.

PDMA warned that low-lying areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan could witness urban flooding if rainfall intensifies. Meanwhile, Murree, Galiyat and other mountainous regions remain at risk of landslides due to continuous rain.

Adding to the concern, officials cautioned that heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas could significantly increase water flows in rivers, streams and hill torrents, raising the possibility of flooding in vulnerable locations.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed commissioners, deputy commissioners and all relevant departments to activate emergency plans, ensure drainage systems are functional and keep rescue teams on standby throughout the weather spell.

Flood Situation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has also directed district administrations across the province to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and respond swiftly to any emergency caused by the expected rains.

The disaster management authority has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather, stay away from weak and mud-built structures, and remain indoors during thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning.

Parents have also been advised to keep children away from stagnant rainwater, electricity poles and overhead power lines to prevent accidents, while residents living in flood-prone areas have been asked to closely follow official weather advisories and emergency instructions.