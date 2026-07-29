FBISE Class 10 Matric Gazette Download PDF (July 29, 2026)

The long wait is finally over as Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II (Class 10) Annual Examination 2026 results, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of students and their families across Pakistan.

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The results were officially declared at 11:15 a.m. on July 29, with the board also unveiling the names of this year’s top position holders, recognizing the highest achievers in the annual matric examinations.

FBISE Class 10 Result Gazette 2026

The FBISE SSC Part II Result Gazette 2026 will be available for download shortly. The gazette includes detailed institution-wise and candidate-wise results, overall examination statistics, and the complete list of successful candidates. Students and schools can also access it through the board’s official platform once it is uploaded.

FBISE Position Holders

Minutes after the announcement, thousands of students rushed to the FBISE online result portal to check their marks, leading to heavy traffic on the website as candidates eagerly searched for their results using their roll numbers.

Students can check their results by visiting the FBISE results portal, selecting the SSC Part II (Class 10) Annual Results 2026 section, entering their roll number, and submitting the required information. They are advised to download or print their result cards, which will be required during admissions to colleges and higher secondary institutions.

The announcement is stepping stone for Class 10 students, as their matriculation results will play a key role in determining admissions to colleges and shaping their future academic and career paths.