US Congress, Business leaders explore New Pakistan Investment Opportunities with PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and US signaled a renewed push to deepen bilateral engagement as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate high-level meetings with visiting US congressional and business delegations, focusing on trade, investment, regional security, and parliamentary cooperation.

The meetings held at Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad come at a time when Islamabad is seeking stronger economic partnerships and greater foreign investment to support its economic recovery.

A delegation of the businessmen from the United States of America meets with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Islamabad, 28 July 2026. pic.twitter.com/P9vV54FTHu — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) July 28, 2026

Welcoming the US congressional delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz described the visit as a positive step towards revitalizing Pakistan-US relations. The delegation included US Representatives Ryan Zinke and Michael Baumgartner, while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch, and US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker also attended the talks.

Sharif congratulated American people on the 250th anniversary of US independence and extended his best wishes to US President Donald Trump. He also referred to President Trump’s role in helping defuse tensions between Pakistan and India during the May 2025 crisis, saying the ceasefire had contributed to regional peace and stability.

The premier presented Pakistan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Washington across key sectors, including trade, investment, agriculture, information technology, mining, minerals, and energy, stressing that economic collaboration should remain the driving force of bilateral ties.

The visiting US lawmakers thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and acknowledged President Trump’s positive relationship with Pakistan’s leadership, expressing confidence that the improved political atmosphere could further strengthen bilateral relations. They also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to broaden parliamentary engagement by increasing the exchange of congressional and parliamentary delegations, a move aimed at strengthening institutional ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz hosted a reception for a visiting US business delegation comprising executives and representatives from the IT, technology, energy, mining, and manufacturing sectors.

Inviting American companies to expand their footprint in Pakistan, the prime minister said the country offers significant investment opportunities and emphasized that stronger economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of Pakistan-US relations. He also praised the Pakistani-American community for serving as a vital bridge between the two nations and helping foster closer economic and people-to-people links.

The reception was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and senior government officials. The back-to-back engagements with American lawmakers and business leaders are being viewed as part of Islamabad’s broader effort to attract foreign investment, boost strategic economic partnerships, and reset Pakistan-US relations with a stronger focus on commerce, technology, and long-term cooperation.