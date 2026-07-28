Pakistan ranked fourth weakest passport globally in latest Henley Passport Index

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s passport has been ranked as the fourth weakest in the world in the latest Henley Passport Index, placing 101st globally with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 29 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index, compiled by the UK-based citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, evaluates 199 passports across 227 travel destinations. Rankings are based on the number of countries and territories passport holders can enter without obtaining a visa in advance or by receiving a visa on arrival.

According to the latest index, only Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan rank below Pakistan.

Among Pakistan’s neighboring countries, China ranks 60th, India is 81st, and Iran stands at 96th on the global passport rankings.

Pakistani passport holders enjoy visa-free access to destinations including Barbados, the Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.

They are also eligible for visa-on-arrival in Burundi, Cambodia, the Comoros, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, the Maldives, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste, and Tuvalu.

In addition, Pakistani citizens can obtain electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) for Kenya, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka.

At the top of the global rankings, Singapore retained its position as the world’s most powerful passport with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations. Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates shared second place with access to 188 destinations, while Sweden ranked third with access to 187 destinations.