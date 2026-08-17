8-year-old boy dies after falling into open manhole in Lahore

LAHORE – An eight-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole in the Hanjarwal area of Lahore.

According to initial reports, the child, identified as Hakeemullah, was playing outside his home when he accidentally fell into an open manhole.

The boy was immediately pulled out and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Police reached the scene and took the child’s body into custody. Further details regarding the incident are being ascertained.