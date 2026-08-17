Basant 2027: Punjab govt rejects viral notification

LAHORE – The Punjab government has responded to reports circulating on social media regarding a notification allegedly issued about Basant 2027.

The Punjab Home Department has clarified that no notification has been issued regarding the holding of Basant in 2027.

According to the Home Department, the notification circulating on social media regarding the organisation of Basant 2027 in Punjab is fake and fabricated.

The department urged the public not to believe unverified information circulating on social media.

It advised citizens to rely on the Punjab Home Department’s official social media accounts, @HomeDptPunjab, for authentic and verified information.