Relief for Islamabad Sheesha Cafes as IHC bars unlawful action

ISLAMABAD – Some relief for Sheesha cafes, as Islamabad High Court barred unlawful action against legal sheesha cafes — while putting illegal operators firmly on notice.

Islamabad High Court apparently shields law-abiding restaurants from arbitrary action while ordering authorities to come down hard on businesses operating illegally or breaching permit conditions.

The court directed authorities not to take coercive or unlawful action against sheesha cafes and restaurants that are operating in accordance with the law. But the relief comes with a warning as establishments that violate the law or operate without meeting permit requirements will face strict enforcement.

IHC directed Islamabad Police to continue its crackdown on illegal sheesha cafes and businesses found violating legal requirements or the conditions attached to their permits.

The court also raised serious questions over the absence of a proper regulatory framework for sheesha cafes and sought a response from the federal government. Authorities have been given one month to finalize and implement rules governing such establishments.

The federal cabinet has separately been directed to approve the relevant legislation concerning restrictions on sheesha smoking at the earliest.

Advocate General Islamabad and Additional Attorney General were instructed to take up the matter with the relevant authorities and ensure progress on the required legislation and regulations.

During the hearing, the court underscored the government’s responsibility to protect the younger generation from drugs and sheesha smoking. The bench expressed concern that the lack of a proper legal framework has left the regulation of sheesha cafes in a state of uncertainty.

The court ordered the authorities to finalize the rules within one month and submit a compliance report. Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was also directed to cooperate with Islamabad Police in efforts to eliminate drug-related activities.

IHC further ordered that all petitions relating to the issue be clubbed together. The hearing has been adjourned until October 13. The ruling puts the government on a one-month deadline to settle the legal and regulatory questions surrounding sheesha cafes, while placing illegal operators firmly in the crosshairs of enforcement agencies.