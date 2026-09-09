Sheesha Cafés in Islamabad Face Complete Shutdown under new crackdown

ISLAMABAD – Gone are the days when residents of capital city Islamabad used to chill at Sheesha Cafes, spending their eves with friends, enjoying their favourite flavours.

The district administration now puts stop to sheesha operations across the capital, even at cafés holding valid NOCs, turning an already intense crackdown into a citywide ban until further orders.

The administration ordered all sheesha cafe owners to stop both indoor and outdoor sevices amid crackdown. According to the latest directive issued by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, all Assistant Commissioners have been tasked with enforcing the order in their respective jurisdictions. Officials have been directed to conduct daily inspections and take action against establishments found breaching the ban.

The warning for café owners is stark as violators may face sealing of their establishments as well as criminal cases against owners or operators.

The latest move follows intensified enforcement activity in Islamabad. On August 28, the district administration sealed three illegal indoor sheesha cafés in Civic Centre and directed field officers to expand action against unauthorized establishments across the capital.

Authorities have now moved beyond targeting only cafés allegedly operating without approvals, introducing a broader temporary prohibition that also affects NOC-holding businesses.

The crackdown also comes against the backdrop of growing judicial scrutiny of sheesha cafés in Islamabad. In July, the Islamabad High Court sought details of sheesha cafés operating in the capital and questioned authorities about the regulatory framework governing their activities. The court’s proceedings also focused on establishments allegedly functioning without the required NOCs.