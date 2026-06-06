Fact Check: No Vape Ban in Punjab despite viral posts’ claims

Several social media pages started sharing posts that vaping products, including vape pods, have been completely banned in Punjab, with penalties such as heavy fines, legal cases, and imprisonment imposed.

In reality, there are misleading and not supported by legislation, according to available legal and judicial updates. The narratives circulating online, claiming blanket bans, FIRs, and severe financial penalties, are fabicated.

At present, Punjab government actions are limited to regulatory measures and public health advisories, rather than a statutory prohibition.

Retail operations may continue under general regulatory conditions, including applicable age restrictions and public smoking rules. Any future prohibition would require formal legislation to take effect.

Last year in June, Punjab government announced crackdown on vaping and e-cigarette products, citing rising usage among young people and associated health concerns. After the directive, authorities reportedly sealed several vape shops and imposed restrictions on advertising, sales, and distribution of vaping products.

Despite the enforcement actions, no formal law has been enacted in Punjab or at the federal level that explicitly prohibits the sale, possession, or use of vaping products. Legal experts and court proceedings indicate that regulatory action was initiated without a corresponding legislative framework in place.

The matter was challenged by vape shop owners, with more than 70 businesses approached Lahore High Court. The court later granted interim relief, ordering that sealed shops be reopened and directing authorities to halt enforcement actions until proper legislation is introduced.

The court observed that no existing statute currently criminalises vaping products in Pakistan and noted that imports of such products continue under federal tax and regulatory mechanisms.

Officials indicated that draft legislation regulating vaping products is under consideration. However, until such laws are formally enacted, no province-wide ban or criminal penalties specifically targeting vaping are legally enforceable.

As government signalled intent to regulate vaping more strictly, no enforceable province-wide ban exists at this time.