‘No Crackdown on Vape Sellers Until proper Legislation’, rules Lahore High Court

LAHORE – Sigh of relief for vape businesses as Lahore High Court stopped action against e-cigarette sellers without ;egal framework.

Justice Anwaar Hussain of Lahore High Court penned ruling in favor of vape and e-cigarette business owners, directing authorities not to take any punitive action against them until proper legislation is enacted to regulate the industry.

Over 100 petitions were filed by dealers and vape mall owners challenging government crackdown on vape products. The petitioners argued that despite the de-sealing of their shops, local police continued to harass them.

During the proceedings, Assistant Advocate General Imran Khan informed court that the provincial cabinet had recently held discussions on the health hazards of vape products and the need to regulate their sale and usage. He stated that a draft law is currently in development and that input from stakeholders will be included in the final framework.

LHC judge stressed constitutional right of individuals to conduct lawful business and questioned how vape businesses could be targeted when customs duties were being duly paid. “Until a legal framework is established, no action shall be taken against the petitioners,” the verdict said.

He also lamented inconsistency in the government’s approach, pointing out that while the matter was still under consideration, law enforcement had already begun raids.

LHC ruling provides temporary relief to vape business owners across Punjab, shielding them from administrative action until clear regulatory laws are in place.