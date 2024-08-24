Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two people in Karsaz Road accident?

KARACHI – Natasha Danish Iqbal, wife of an industrialist, who mowed down a father-daughter duo with her SUV in Karachi, is all over the internet and the latest posts show the accused getting relief as she posed with a victory sign outside a court.

A picture circulating on social media today shows that Natasha Danish has been released from police custody as she can be seen surrounded by a group of lawyers.

The picture later turned out to be fabricated and is generated by Artificial Intelligence AI, as in reality, the women behind the deadly accident remained in police custidy.

As Pakistanis are questioning the way the police and courts are handling the case, the country's top journalist stepped onto the bandwagon and shared an AI-generated fake picture of the accused, without confirming the facts.

Hamid Mir shared the same picture containing misleading information and fake images, which was subsequently corrected by fact-checkers. After the correction being made and the evidence showed that the post was indeed inaccurate, Mir silently removed the post without issuing any clarification or apology.

Another journalist Asma Sherazi also committed a blunder but she issued an apology after falling into propaganda pushed by a political party.





