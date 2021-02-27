Karachi man who orchestrated 'revenge rape' attack detained
KARACHI – Police in Orangi Town of Sindh capital city have registered a kidnapping case of a 16-year-old girl, SSP Investigation West Abid Qaim Khani said in a press conference.
Upon initial investigation it was learned that the girl had been transported out of the city and the police station contacted the police in Hyderabad. They recovered the girl and arrested the culprits.
Upon interrogating, it was learnt that the culprit was in fact a relative who had planned the kidnapping and raped the victim at his hideout in Hyderabad.
The detained man, Mannan told police he had carried out the heinous crime as an act of revenge because he was unhappy with his sister’s marriage who married the man she loved. He warned his sister and brother-in-law but when they tied the knot, he kidnapped his brother in law’s sister and raped her.
The culprit is behind bars and police are further investigating.
