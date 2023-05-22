Jinnah House attack: 'Prime suspect' Khadijah Shah still at large, say police

LAHORE – Renowned fashion designer Khadijah Shah has been dubbed by the Punjab Police as 'prime suspect' in the May 9 attack on the Lahore Corps Commander's House, also known as Jinnah House.

However, police claimed on Monday that Shah had yet to surrender to the authorities despite an announcement that she would appear before the police voluntarily.

Shah, a staunch supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan, landed in hot waters after the Punjab government tightened the noose around May 9 rioters, who attacked and vandalised civil and military installations during protests against the arrest of Khan.

After days in hiding, the renowned fashion designer came forward as the police raided her house and arrested her husband.

Police authorities claimed that Khadijah Shah is the main culprit behind the attack on Jinnah House. When the police arrived, Khadija Shah escaped through the back door, which was also captured by CCTV, said the police.

After apparently dodging police raid, Shah shared her version in an audio note which is doing rounds on the social media. The social activist, and founder of a known fashion brand, said that she is ready to surrender but narrated her side of story in the recent days. She said the cops illegally stormed her residence and held his aging father, husband and even brother.

"The policemen even roughed up my husband in front of my children," the PTI activist said, adding that she finally decided not to let her family bear the brunt of what she has done.

Calling the situation alarming, Shah, who holds dual nationality, said she’s trying to have a word with the embassy to sort out things as the crackdown intensifies.

She clarified that she is not part of PTI officially, but remained vocal about the cause independently. Recalling May 9 events, the socialite said she flocked to Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to be part of a PTI protest against the arrest of the former premier.

Shah mentioned meeting PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas at the Lahore’s famous roundabout where the party officials decided to move towards the corps commander's house to record their protest. The crowd continued to gain pace when we entered the Lahore Cantonment, she added.

"Emotions were running high, and I told people not to damage the assets as it opposed the cause under which we gathered here to record the protest, but the crowd was quite big, with less organisers to manage them," she clarified.

As audio clip progressed, she said that she never entered the Jinnah House but mentioned documenting everything. She was active on Twitter and other social media websites where she admitted to post the videos and photos of the incident, which she thinks is her right under the freedom of speech.

She disseminated her version as she wanted everybody to know her point of view before the law enforcers arrest her.

Earlier, it was reported that a man named Umar Sheikh provided shelter to Khadijah Shah, as police continued surveillance of people involved in May 9 attacks.

Who is Khadija Shah?

Khadija Shah, a fashion designer by profession, is the granddaughter of late Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Asif Nawaz Janjua. She is the daughter of former finance adviser Dr Salman Shah.

She is the Creative Director and founder of Elan, a leading luxury brand in Pakistan. Shah also owns a brand -- Zaha -- that focuses to provide unique, unparalleled and affordable fashion to women.