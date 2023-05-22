Search

PakistanViral

Jinnah House attack: 'Prime suspect' Khadijah Shah still at large, say police

Web Desk 09:19 PM | 22 May, 2023
Jinnah House attack: 'Prime suspect' Khadijah Shah still at large, say police
Source: @khadijahshah (Instagram)

LAHORE – Renowned fashion designer Khadijah Shah has been dubbed by the Punjab Police as 'prime suspect' in the May 9 attack on the Lahore Corps Commander's House, also known as Jinnah House.

However, police claimed on Monday that Shah had yet to surrender to the authorities despite an announcement that she would appear before the police voluntarily.

Shah, a staunch supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan, landed in hot waters after the Punjab government tightened the noose around May 9 rioters, who attacked and vandalised civil and military installations during protests against the arrest of Khan.

After days in hiding, the renowned fashion designer came forward as the police raided her house and arrested her husband. 

Police authorities claimed that Khadijah Shah is the main culprit behind the attack on Jinnah House. When the police arrived, Khadija Shah escaped through the back door, which was also captured by CCTV, said the police.

After apparently dodging police raid, Shah shared her version in an audio note which is doing rounds on the social media. The social activist, and founder of a known fashion brand, said that she is ready to surrender but narrated her side of story in the recent days. She said the cops illegally stormed her residence and held his aging father, husband and even brother.

"The policemen even roughed up my husband in front of my children," the PTI activist said, adding that she finally decided not to let her family bear the brunt of what she has done.

Calling the situation alarming, Shah, who holds dual nationality, said she’s trying to have a word with the embassy to sort out things as the crackdown intensifies.

She clarified that she is not part of PTI officially, but remained vocal about the cause independently. Recalling May 9 events, the socialite said she flocked to Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to be part of a PTI protest against the arrest of the former premier.

Shah mentioned meeting PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas at the Lahore’s famous roundabout where the party officials decided to move towards the corps commander's house to record their protest. The crowd continued to gain pace when we entered the Lahore Cantonment, she added.  

"Emotions were running high, and I told people not to damage the assets as it opposed the cause under which we gathered here to record the protest, but the crowd was quite big, with less organisers to manage them," she clarified.

As audio clip progressed, she said that she never entered the Jinnah House but mentioned documenting everything. She was active on Twitter and other social media websites where she admitted to post the videos and photos of the incident, which she thinks is her right under the freedom of speech.

She disseminated her version as she wanted everybody to know her point of view before the law enforcers arrest her.

Earlier, it was reported that a man named Umar Sheikh provided shelter to Khadijah Shah, as police continued surveillance of people involved in May 9 attacks.

Who is Khadija Shah?

Khadija Shah, a fashion designer by profession, is the granddaughter of late Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Asif Nawaz Janjua. She is the daughter of former finance adviser Dr Salman Shah.

She is the Creative Director and founder of Elan, a leading luxury brand in Pakistan. Shah also owns a brand -- Zaha -- that focuses to provide unique, unparalleled and affordable fashion to women.

Gen Asim visits Jinnah House, says process to try May 9 rioters under Army Act has begun

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hareem Shah leaks swimming pool video of PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt online

04:07 PM | 22 May, 2023

Imran Riaz not present in any police station across Pakistan, Punjab IG tells LHC

01:27 PM | 22 May, 2023

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iran

09:31 PM | 21 May, 2023

Who is Khadija Shah? 'Mastermind' of Jinnah House attack ‘ready to surrender’ in viral audio

03:42 PM | 21 May, 2023

Khawaja Asif says attack on GHQ included in India’s anti-Pakistan objectives

01:13 PM | 21 May, 2023

Gen Asim visits Jinnah House, says process to try May 9 rioters under Army Act has begun

10:25 PM | 20 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Traveling to Italy? Here's what you need to know about floods ...

10:07 PM | 22 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd May 2023

09:02 AM | 22 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.

During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.

Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-22-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 22, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: