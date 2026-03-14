PMD forecasts rains in Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that a westerly wave is likely to approach northwestern parts of the country on Saturday (evening) and likely to persist till 16th March (morning). Under the influence of this weather system:

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather condition with chances of moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains (isolated hailstorm) is expected in the districts of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battgram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Bannu, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, D.I. Khan, Zhob, Barkhan, Chaman, Ziarat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 14th (night) to 16th March (morning).

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Khushab, Mandi Bahaudin, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surroundings from 14th (night) to 16th March (morning) with occasional gaps.

Another western disturbance is likely to approach western parts of the country on 17th March (night), it said.

The Met Office warned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places during the forecast period.