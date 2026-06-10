Pakistan’s Quiet Economic Comeback: SIFC and the Long Road to Credibility

Pakistan is rising — and the numbers are finally telling that story clearly. After years of navigating turbulent economic waters, the country is registering gains that deserve not just acknowledgement but genuine celebration. A structural shift is underway, and at its centre stands an institution that has quietly become one of the most consequential engines of Pakistan’s economic renewal.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council, better known as SIFC, has in three years done what decades of fragmented governance could not: it has brought the state together. A bold body built to cut through bureaucratic inertia and fast-track investment, SIFC has delivered on its founding promise in ways that are now visible across sectors, balance sheets, and boardrooms from Islamabad to Riyadh to Beijing.

Economists who have tracked the SIFC’s trajectory point to something underappreciated: what the body has done, above all, is impose coordination. Professor Dr Naveed, commenting on the council’s role, noted that SIFC has fostered policy alignment among institutions that previously operated in silos, while advancing practical reforms through a one-window system that allows investors to move from proposal to decision without the customary tour through a dozen ministries. That sounds mundane. In Pakistan’s context, it is close to revolutionary.

The mineral sector tells a piece of the story. Significant progress at flagship projects such as Reko Diq and Saindak has marked what officials describe as a new era of development, supported by a national mineral fund, streamlined licensing, and record export levels of copper, zinc, chromite and aluminium to China. Saudi Arabia, too, has come to the table — a high-level delegation led by Prince Mansour, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, held two days of structured talks in Islamabad earlier this month, covering motorways, Karachi ports, airports, power transmission and real estate. These are not courtesy visits. These are project-level negotiations.

The macroeconomic backdrop has transformed dramatically over the past few years. The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have climbed to $17.19 billion, and total liquid reserves across the banking system stand at $22.6 billion — a position that would have seemed improbable during the crisis months when reserves barely covered three weeks of imports. GDP growth, which crawled at 1.56 per cent in the first quarter of the last fiscal year, reached 3.71 per cent in the same period this year. Industry expanded nearly 9.4 per cent. The Asian Development Bank projects growth at 4.5 per cent in FY2027, a figure that reflects genuine institutional confidence in Pakistan’s trajectory.

Perhaps the most symbolically significant development of the past weeks has been Pakistan’s inaugural Sustainable Panda Bond — a first-ever issuance in China’s onshore capital market. Finance Minister Aurangzeb called it a new chapter in economic engagement with China. The bond’s oversubscription sent a clear signal that international investors are taking Pakistan’s reform story seriously. The rupee, once a barometer of national anxiety, has held relatively steady at around 278 against the dollar, with the State Bank now prioritising reserve accumulation over artificial exchange-rate defence.

What SIFC has introduced is a new operating logic for the Pakistani state: one where connectivity drives commerce, commerce attracts capital, and capital generates the kind of durable growth that transforms lives. The lesson from every successful emerging economy is the same — institutions matter, coordination matters, and consistent reform compounds over time. Pakistan is now demonstrating all three.

The numbers are no longer just pointing in the right direction. They are telling the story of a nation that has done the hard work, earned the confidence of global partners, and is ready to claim its place among Asia’s rising economies. For a country of over 257 million people with one of the world’s youngest populations, this momentum is not just an economic story — it is the beginning of a generational one.