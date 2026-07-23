Pakistan’s Credit Rating Just Improved. What Happens Next?

S&P raised Pakistan’s credit rating last week, from B minus to B, with a stable outlook. Rating changes are usually background noise. This one is different.

Three and a half years ago, Pakistan’s foreign reserves had shrunk to $ 6.7 billion, and people were openly asking whether the country would default. Now reserves sit at 25.3 billion dollars, nearly four times higher. That kind of turnaround does not happen by luck. It happens because someone kept doing the unglamorous work, quarter after quarter, under an IMF program that does not forgive slippage.

What strikes me most is the tax number. Revenue rose by 3.2 percentage points of GDP in a single year, something finance ministers here have promised for decades and rarely delivered. The deficit shrank because of it, down to around 4 per cent of GDP from nearly 8 per cent during the worst crisis years.

S&P used one word that stuck with me: institutional, not policy, not leadership. That is slower, less dramatic progress, and maybe that is the point. Pakistan’s economy has been wrecked before by good policies abandoned the moment politics shifted. This time a shaky coalition has held its footing long enough for reforms to compound. Boring, here, is a compliment. Add a third straight year of GDP growth, 3.6 per cent this fiscal year, and a real foundation is forming.

None of this means the hard part is over. Interest payments still eat a huge share of revenue, the region is unstable, and energy prices could spike again. But agencies do not hand out upgrades to be nice. They come when the numbers hold up, and the politics do not implode at the same time, which for Pakistan has been rare.

So what does this mean for someone who has never read a ratings report in their life?

Start with prices. A stronger credit standing tends to keep a currency steadier, and the rupee has already firmed up this year. A steadier rupee means imported fuel and wheat do not suddenly cost a third more overnight, the kind of shock that has hammered household budgets repeatedly. That stability means more to a family in Lahore or Multan than any bond market headline.

Then there is credit. When lending to a government looks less risky, banks tend to treat businesses the same way, and loans get a little cheaper. A shopkeeper expanding, an exporter upgrading a factory, a manufacturer sitting on a stalled plan, all stand a better chance of financing that makes sense. Cheaper credit tends to mean more hiring, and hiring is what actually moves unemployment.

Foreign investment tends to follow the same logic. A rating change will not make foreign headlines the way a war does, but investors watch these numbers closely. Every notch upward makes Pakistan look less like a gamble, whether the money goes toward a factory, a call centre, or an energy project. Jobs tend to follow that kind of capital.

And then the simplest benefit. Every dollar not spent chasing interest payments is a dollar that could eventually reach a public hospital, a functioning school, or a road that survives its first flood. None of that happens automatically. But it becomes possible in a way it was not a few years ago, when the entire conversation was whether the country could pay its bills at all.

That is the part worth watching next. Not the letter grade itself, but whether the breathing room it represents actually reaches the people who have been holding their breath the longest.