Latest
Gold & Silver

Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 11 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:35 am | Jun 11, 2026
Gold Rates Increase By Rs5000 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan plunged, tracking a downward trend in international bullion market.

On Wednesday, price of gold remained at Rs442,436 while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs11,364 to settle at Rs378,170.

24K Gold Rates Today

Commodity New Price
Gold (Per Tola) Rs442,436
Gold (10 Grams) Rs378,170
Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,929
International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,200

21Karat Gold Price

Unit 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs)
Per Tola 412,041 393,312 337,125
Per 1 Gram 35,326 33,720 28,903
Per 10 Grams 353,265 337,207 289,035
Per Ounce 1,001,261 955,749 819,213

In the global market, gold shed $126.270 per ounce and was quoted at $4,200 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also moved down alongside gold. The price of silver fell by Rs385 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs6,929.

Gold Prices in Pakistan lose over Rs15,000 in Value in Last 2 Sessions; Check New Rates

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now