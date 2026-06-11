Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 11 June 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan plunged, tracking a downward trend in international bullion market.

On Wednesday, price of gold remained at Rs442,436 while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs11,364 to settle at Rs378,170.

24K Gold Rates Today

Commodity New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs442,436 Gold (10 Grams) Rs378,170 Silver (Per Tola) Rs6,929 International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,200

21Karat Gold Price

Unit 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs) Per Tola 412,041 393,312 337,125 Per 1 Gram 35,326 33,720 28,903 Per 10 Grams 353,265 337,207 289,035 Per Ounce 1,001,261 955,749 819,213

In the global market, gold shed $126.270 per ounce and was quoted at $4,200 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also moved down alongside gold. The price of silver fell by Rs385 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs6,929.