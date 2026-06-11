Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 11 June 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan plunged, tracking a downward trend in international bullion market.
On Wednesday, price of gold remained at Rs442,436 while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs11,364 to settle at Rs378,170.
24K Gold Rates Today
|Commodity
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs442,436
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs378,170
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs6,929
|International Gold (Per Ounce)
|$4,200
21Karat Gold Price
|Unit
|22K Gold (Rs)
|21K Gold (Rs)
|18K Gold (Rs)
|Per Tola
|412,041
|393,312
|337,125
|Per 1 Gram
|35,326
|33,720
|28,903
|Per 10 Grams
|353,265
|337,207
|289,035
|Per Ounce
|1,001,261
|955,749
|819,213
In the global market, gold shed $126.270 per ounce and was quoted at $4,200 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices also moved down alongside gold. The price of silver fell by Rs385 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs6,929.
Gold Prices in Pakistan lose over Rs15,000 in Value in Last 2 Sessions; Check New Rates