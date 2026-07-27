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Diesel price hiked, petrol gets slight relief in latest revision

By Web Desk
11:29 pm | Jul 27, 2026
Diesel Price Hiked Petrol Gets Slight Relief In Latest Revision

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced new prices for petroleum products.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum, the price of diesel has been increased by Rs3.37 per litre for July 28. Following the hike, the new price of diesel has risen from Rs383.46 to Rs386.83 per litre.

The notification also stated that the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs1 per litre, bringing it down from Rs335.18 to Rs334.18 per litre.

OGRA confirmed that the revised prices will come into effect from midnight for July 28.

 

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