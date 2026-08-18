Abhi Bank Posts Rs1 5bn Profit In First Half Of 2026

KARACHI – ABHI Microfinance Bank reported a profit after tax of Rs1.502 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, surpassing the Rs1.019bn profit recorded during the whole of 2025.

The bank’s half-year profit also rose sharply from Rs200.2 million in the corresponding period last year, according to its financial statements.

The increase was attributed to balance-sheet expansion, growth in earning assets and deposits, improved recoveries, and tighter risk and operational controls.

Total assets increased by about 32 per cent to Rs101.55bn at the end of June, compared with Rs76.80bn on Dec 31, 2025. Gross advances rose to Rs50.07bn from Rs38.16bn over the same period.

Deposits climbed by approximately 25pc to Rs86.19bn, against Rs69.09bn at the end of last year.

Revenue reached Rs10.52bn during the first half of 2026, up 80.1pc from Rs5.84bn in the same period of 2025. The six-month figure was equivalent to nearly 74pc of the Rs14.25bn revenue reported for the full year of 2025.

The bank’s shareholders’ equity improved to Rs3.11bn as of June 30, reversing a negative equity position of Rs397m at the end of 2025. The improvement reflected higher profitability and the recognition of Rs2bn as an advance against the issuance of shares.

The bank said it continued investing in technology, digital capabilities, infrastructure, human resources and control functions during the period.

Its financial statements received an unmodified audit opinion from Baker Tilly Mehmood Idrees Qamar, Chartered Accountants. The auditors said the accounts presented a true and fair view of the bank’s financial position and complied with applicable accounting standards and Pakistani laws.