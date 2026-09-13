Pm Shehbaz Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia In Call With Mbs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday.

During the warm and cordial conversation, Prime Minister Shehbaz strongly condemned the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting the country’s civilian and economic infrastructure.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the Saudi leadership and people, saying the recent Houthi actions posed a threat to regional peace and security and could further disrupt the global economy and energy supplies.

Shehbaz Sharif said he, along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, would continue efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace in the region.

The prime minister also praised the Saudi crown prince for his wise and far-sighted leadership during the current crisis.

He conveyed his best wishes and heartfelt respect to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

For his part, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appreciated Pakistan’s continued and steadfast support for Saudi Arabia and its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact and expressed a desire to meet soon.