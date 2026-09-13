Islamabad Concert sees Magistrate Clash with Police over Entry without Tickets

ISLAMABAD – A musical night in Islamabad has been hit by controversy even before the concert could properly get underway.

A heated confrontation reportedly erupted at Islamabad Sports Complex after Magistrate Sihala arrived at the venue accompanied by several people who allegedly attempted to sneak into the concert without tickets.

The police official deployed at venue stopped individuals from entering, insisting that only ticket holders should be allowed inside. The intervention reportedly triggered a heated exchange between the magistrate and the police official.

اسپورٹس کمپلیکس میوزک شو میں مجسٹریٹ سہالہ کی بغیر ٹکٹ افراد کے داخلے کے کوشش 20 افراد کو بغیر ٹکٹ داخلے پر روکنے سے پولیس اہلکار اور مجسٹریٹ کے درمیان ہاتھا پائی ہاتھا پائی کے دوران پولیس اہلکار کا ہاتھ زخمی انٹری ڈیوٹی پر تعینات پولیس اہلکار نے مجسٹریٹ کے ہمراہ… pic.twitter.com/P9h2D2DtES — Tariqsumair (@Tariqsumair2) September 12, 2026

The situation escalated during the argument, with the police official’s hand reportedly injured in the incident. The clash has now prompted action from the Islamabad district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into what happened at the concert venue.

According to the deputy commissioner, an assistant commissioner will conduct a detailed investigation and determine who was responsible. Action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry is completed. The controversy comes just hours after another setback hit preparations for the same event.

Before this incident, strong winds brought down stage mounted at Sports Complex for the musical festival. Equipment and other material were scattered across the venue, although no casualties were reported.