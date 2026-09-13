Justice Ayesha A Malik wins international lifetime award in Vienna

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Judge Justice Ayesha A Malik has been honoured with the International Leader/Lifetime Award at the Justitia Awards 2026 Gala in Vienna, Austria.

According to a statement from the Supreme Court, the award recognises her contributions to the advancement of law and justice, as well as her efforts to promote equality, human rights and greater representation of women in the legal profession and justice institutions.

During her visit to Vienna, Justice Malik also attended the Women in Law Conference 2026, where she spoke at a session titled “Roadmap to Equality and Women’s Rights in Practice.”

Justice Malik discussed her career, beginning with her appointment to the Lahore High Court in 2012 and her elevation to the Supreme Court in 2022, when she became the first woman to serve as a judge of Pakistan’s apex court.

She spoke about the challenges faced by women judges as well as the opportunities available to them within the judicial system.

The Supreme Court judge also emphasised the importance of considering gender perspectives while interpreting laws and making judicial decisions.

Justice Malik said achieving equality required more than simply providing equal rights under the law. She stressed that the legal system must also recognise the different circumstances in which women interact with and experience the law.

She called for legal principles and judicial institutions to become more responsive to women’s real-life experiences.

The judge also referred to elements of her judicial work involving dignity, equality and the treatment of women within the justice system.

The prestigious award was presented at a ceremony attended by judges, lawyers and legal professionals representing various jurisdictions.