Pm Shehbaz To Meet Trump At Unga On September 23

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prepares to meet US President Donald Trump on September 23, with Pakistan set to put Kashmir, the Indus Waters Treaty, Middle East peace efforts and counterterrorism firmly on the UN agenda.

The premier is heading to New York with packed diplomatic agenda, and his meeting with US President Donald Trump on September 23 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly remains under the spotlight.

The meeting is expected to take place around a high-level reception hosted by POTUS and First Lady Melania Trump for visiting heads of state and government at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Madison Avenue.

Sharif has already been invited to the dinner, where several world leaders are expected to gather. Beyond the formal setting, the event could give the Pakistani prime minister an opportunity to speak directly with Trump and hold informal interactions with other leaders.

The meeting is important as it would be the first face-to-face encounter between Shehbaz and Trump in seven months. Their previous meeting followed the Board of Peace gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Indus Water Treaty

Indus Waters Treaty is likely to be one of the biggest issues in Shehbaz’s UNGA speech. PM is expected to challenge New Delhi’s suspension of the treaty and draw attention to a recent ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration that rejected India’s contention in the dispute.

Islamabad has also been working to build wider international backing for its position. According to sources, several countries outside Pakistan’s traditional group of allies have assured the country of their support.

Kashmir issue is also expected to feature prominently in the prime minister’s address. Shehbaz is likely to argue that the unresolved dispute remains a serious concern for regional stability and continues to carry implications for wider international peace.

Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts surrounding the Middle East crisis are expected to form another important part of Shehbaz’s message. PM is likely to highlight Islamabad’s efforts to promote dialogue, support a ceasefire and push for an end to hostilities in the region.

He may also brief the international community about the new collective security arrangement signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in Makkah last month.