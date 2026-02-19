Trump lauds CDF Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz at Gaza Peace of Board meeting

WASHINGTON – The first formal meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace, established by US President Donald Trump, has begun in Washington, DC.

According to international media reports, diplomatic delegations from around the world arrived in Washington and posed for photographs with President Trump on the occasion.

In his opening address, President Trump praised Pakistan’s Field Marshal General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He described Field Marshal Asim Munir as a “great man, an outstanding military commander and a tough fighter,” adding that Munir had appreciated his efforts in stopping the war and saving millions of lives.

Trump also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying he likes him very much and that the premier has consistently acknowledged his ceasefire efforts.

The US president claimed that he had prevented a war between Pakistan and India, stating that he warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of imposing heavy tariffs. He added that 11 aircraft were shot down during the conflict.

President Trump further said that his administration had helped stop eight wars around the world, some of which had been ongoing for 34 years, and expressed confidence that a ninth conflict would soon come to an end.

Speaking about Gaza, Trump criticized Hamas and described the situation there as highly complex. He expressed hope that Hamas would soon lay down its weapons in line with the agreement, and that Iran would finalize a deal within 10 days.

He said the Board of Peace had been formed to work toward a brighter future for Gaza and noted that many “friendly nations” were part of the initiative, with leaders gathered solely for the cause of peace.

Trump revealed that members of the Peace Board had already committed a $7 billion aid package for Gaza, calling it an investment in peace, stability and development. He added that the United States would contribute $10 billion for Gaza’s reconstruction, while FIFA would help raise $75 million for projects in the territory.

The US president said he envisioned a harmonious Middle East and a well-governed Gaza where there would be no need to deploy troops for war. He added that countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan were working together to establish peace.